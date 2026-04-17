Growth ETF (SPYG) Hits New 52-Week High

State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF SPYG is probably on the radar for investors seeking momentum. The fund just hit a 52-week high and has moved up 49.78% from its 52-week low price of $73.51 per share.

Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

SPYG in Focus

The underlying S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector in the U.S. equity market. The product charges 0.04% in annual fees (see: all Large Cap Growth ETFs).

Why the Move?

Optimism surrounding a potential long-term truce in the Middle East has lifted U.S. markets, with sentiment rebounding as major indices recover losses triggered by the conflict.This improving backdrop strengthens the case for growth funds, making SPYG an increasingly attractive investment option. Expectations of resilient corporate earnings, likely to cushion the impact of the conflict, are an added tailwind for the fund.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, SPYG has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook. It might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 30.63 (per Barchart.com), which hints at a rally.

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State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.