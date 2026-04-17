Technology

Growth ETF (SPYG) Hits New 52-Week High

April 17, 2026 — 11:32 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF SPYG is probably on the radar for investors seeking momentum. The fund just hit a 52-week high and has moved up 49.78% from its 52-week low price of $73.51 per share.

Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

SPYG in Focus

The underlying S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector in the U.S. equity market. The product charges 0.04% in annual fees (see: all Large Cap Growth ETFs).

Why the Move?

Optimism surrounding a potential long-term truce in the Middle East has lifted U.S. markets, with sentiment rebounding as major indices recover losses triggered by the conflict.This improving backdrop strengthens the case for growth funds, making SPYG an increasingly attractive investment option. Expectations of resilient corporate earnings, likely to cushion the impact of the conflict, are an added tailwind for the fund.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, SPYG has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook. It might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 30.63 (per Barchart.com), which hints at a rally.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Get it now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SPYG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.