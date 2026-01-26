Growth in AUM Balance Likely to Aid Ameriprise's Q4 Earnings

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. AMP is slated to announce fourth-quarter and 2025 results on Jan. 29, before market open. Its quarterly revenues and earnings are expected to have risen year over year.



In the last reported quarter, AMP’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. An increase in revenues, and higher assets under management (AUM) and assets under administration (AUA) balances acted as tailwinds. Conversely, an increase in expenses was a headwind.



Ameriprise has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 3.4%.

Q4 Estimates & Key Factors to Note for Ameriprise

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMP’s management and financial advice fees (constituting more than 60% of total net revenues) is pegged at $2.89 billion, suggesting a 6.6% rise from the prior-year quarter.



The consensus estimate for distribution fees of $557 million indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. The consensus mark for other revenues of $135 million indicates 6.3% growth.



Alternatively, the consensus estimate for net investment income of $841 million suggests a year-over-year decline of 5.7%. The consensus estimate for premiums, policy and contract charges is pegged at $412 million, indicating a rise of 8.7%.



Decent inflows are expected to have driven the company’s total AUM and AUA balance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total AUM and AUA is pegged at $1.63 trillion, indicating a rise of 7.1% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.



While Ameriprise’s initiatives to focus on cost management have led to controlled general and administration expenses, overall costs are anticipated to have been elevated in the to-be-reported quarter due to those related to technology upgrades and hirings.

Earnings Whispers for Ameriprise

Per our quantitative model, the chances of Ameriprise beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings this time are high. This is because it has the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better.



Earnings ESP: Ameriprise has an Earnings ESP of +1.87%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Ameriprise’s Q4 and 2025 Earnings & Sales Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s quarterly earnings is pegged at $10.29 per share, which indicates a rise of 9.9% from the prior-year quarter. The consensus estimate has been unchanged over the past seven days.



The consensus estimate for full-year earnings of $38.72 indicates a rise of 12.7% from the previous year.



The consensus estimate for total quarterly sales is pegged at $4.71 billion, which suggests a 5.5% year-over-year increase. The consensus estimate for 2025 sales is pegged at $18.06 billion, which suggests a 5.7% year-over-year increase.

