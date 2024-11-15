Grown Rogue Ends Partnership with Vireo, Eyes Expansion

Grown Rogue International (TSE:GRIN) has released an update.

Grown Rogue International, a craft cannabis company, has ended its advisory agreement with Vireo Growth Inc., resulting in the forfeiture and cancellation of a significant number of shares and a cash payment to Grown Rogue. This strategic move is part of Grown Rogue’s plan to expand its cultivation capabilities and market presence across the United States. The company remains optimistic about leveraging the insights gained from this partnership for future growth.

For further insights into TSE:GRIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.