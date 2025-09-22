Markets
GRUSF

Grown Rogue Acquires Remaining 30% Stake In Illinois Subsidiary For $1.5 Mln

September 22, 2025 — 09:11 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Grown Rogue International Inc. (GRUSF), a craft-focused cannabis company, announced it has acquired the remaining 30% minority interest in its Illinois subsidiary, Rogue EBC, LLC.

The total purchase price is $1.5 million, with $500,000 paid at closing, another $500,000 due in six months, and the final $500,000 payable either within 15 months of closing or at the first harvest date, whichever comes first.

CEO Obie Strickler said the consolidation allows Grown Rogue to move forward with its Illinois project. He noted that while the original plan was to share operations with a manufacturing partner, the partner's unrelated request for liquidity created an opportunity to acquire full ownership at an attractive price.

Strickler added that the decision aligns with the company's success in producing craft-quality flower efficiently in multiple markets, citing the recent launch in New Jersey as a comparable model to Illinois.

The transaction is pending final approval by the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

Monday GRUSF closed at $0.46 with no movement on the OTC Markets OTCQB.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GRUSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.