Growing Liquidations Lead to 5% Weekend Drop in Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu's status as a key gauge of investor sentiment is on full display right now.

With sentiment declining, and investors' bullish bets being unwound, some are concerned about the future of this top-tier meme coin.

Here's what to make of this weekend's move, and what it may tell us about what is ahead.

The world's second-largest meme coin, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is a cryptocurrency that some investors rightly view as more of a gauge of speculative fervor in the digital asset sector than an actual investment vehicle.

It's well known that traders view Shiba Inu as a vehicle to play momentum swings to the upside and downside. But the sheer volume of liquidation activity over the past weekend is notable and is sending a signal to many who are considering putting capital to work in other, seemingly safer alternatives.

Let's dive into what transpired this weekend, which led to a 5.5% decline from the equity market close on Friday to 4:00 p.m. ET Monday.

Liquidations galore

Over the past day alone, nearly $500 million has been liquidated across the entire crypto market. Most of the positions getting unwound have been on the long side of the trade (bulls betting on a rebound), with Shiba Inu's liquidation data signaling that leverage remains a key driver of near-term volatility for most digital assets.

Over the past day, investors using derivatives to bet on bullish price movements in Shiba Inu have seen nearly a quarter million dollars liquidated. In comparison to the amount of similar short bets liquidated over the same time frame (only $16,000 or so), it's clear to see how lopsided the momentum for this particular meme token is right now. Adding net spot inflows into Shiba Inu (which are down nearly $1 million over the past 10 days), the overall market is painting a very bearish picture for this token today.

For assets like Shiba Inu and its meme coin peers, I tend to pay closer attention to key technical factors than to larger, more established networks that generate revenue or cash flow-like metrics. With speculative fervor abating in a big way in recent weeks, this is one digital asset I think investors need to be very careful with right now, particularly for those thinking about taking the long side of the bet.

Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

