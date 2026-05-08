Growing AI Risks & Defense Demand Boost Cybersecurity ETFs' Appeal

With the Washington–Tehran peace deal still shrouded in uncertainty, oil prices and broader markets remain prone to heightened volatility and sharp sentiment-driven swings. Amid this volatility, the cybersecurity sector stands out as a relatively resilient theme.

As AI adoption accelerates and Big Tech firms ramp up capital spending on AI infrastructure, cybersecurity demand is expected to grow in tandem. Growing AI integration increases the need for stronger digital protection, making cybersecurity spending a natural companion to the expanding AI investment cycle.

The sector’s long-term outlook is also being reinforced by the rising importance of cyberwarfare in an increasingly fragile geopolitical environment. As conflicts extend beyond traditional battlefields into the digital domain, governments and corporations are being compelled to strengthen cyber defenses, making cybersecurity investment less of an option and more of a strategic necessity.

Cybersecurity’s Growth Story Continues to Accelerate

The S&P Kensho Cyber Security Index, which tracks companies with significant exposure to cybersecurity-related activities, has gained 15.06% so far this quarter, 4.7% year to date and 18.88% over the past year. The strong performance reflects growing investor interest and sustained capital flows into the cybersecurity space.

The global cybersecurity market is anticipated to witness a remarkable revenue growth in the coming years. It is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 13.8% from 2026 to 2034, reaching a valuation of $699.39 billion in 2034, according to Fortune Business Insights. Investors with a long-term horizon can capitalize on increasing investments in the sector.

AI Investment Boom Creates a Cybersecurity Tailwind

According to Wall Street analysts, as quoted on CNBC, AI-related capital spending is expected to top $1 trillion by 2027, fueled by expanding investment commitments from hyperscalers following their latest quarterly earnings reports. As per the abovementioned CNBC article, tech executives also remain optimistic about the long-term payoff from AI, with improving cloud revenue trends beginning to signal early monetization benefits.

Concerns surrounding Anthropic’s Claude Mythos underscore the risks accompanying the rapid rise in AI investment and adoption. As quoted on BBC, per Anthropic, the tool can exceed human capabilities in some hacking and cybersecurity tasks, sparking debate among regulators and financial institutions over the threats advanced AI systems may pose to digital networks. The development highlights that as AI capabilities expand, the need for stronger cybersecurity investment becomes increasingly essential.

The dependency of companies on the digital landscape, driven by the rise of e-commerce and growing consumer reliance on online marketplaces, has increased companies' vulnerability to cyber threats. Companies are not only vulnerable to financial losses from cyberattacks but also risk serious reputational damage, especially when customer data security is compromised.

The New Battlefield Is Digital

Cybersecurity is rapidly emerging as a critical pillar of modern defense strategies. Per Mordor Intelligence, the military cybersecurity market is expected to increase from $20.61 billion in 2026 to $36.85 billion by 2031, representing a CAGR of 12.32%.

The growing use of cyberattacks by state-backed actors and sophisticated hacker groups is increasing the need for stronger cybersecurity defenses, making military-grade cyber solutions strategically important. As defense systems and critical infrastructure become more dependent on digital networks, cyberwarfare is emerging as a major dimension of modern geopolitical conflict. The rapid expansion of digital infrastructure has also heightened the risk of attacks on critical sectors, with potential disruptions posing significant economic and national security threats.

Escalating geopolitical tensions and the rising frequency of cyberattacks have pushed cybersecurity into the global spotlight. As warfare increasingly expands into the digital domain, investment in military-grade cybersecurity solutions is becoming strategically essential. Recent geopolitical conflicts, accompanied by a rise in cyberattacks targeting governments, infrastructure and defense systems, further reinforce this trend.

The outlook for the cybersecurity market is also being supported by rising global defense spending. According to data from Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), global military expenditure reached a record $2.89 trillion in 2025, up 2.9% year over year. The growing focus on defense modernization and digital security is expected to support sustained investment in cybersecurity infrastructure in the years ahead.

ETFs to Consider

Demand for cybersecurity spending continues to rise, positioning the sector as an attractive long-term investment opportunity. Below, we have highlighted a few ETFs that offer investors an opportunity to tap into this fast-growing sector.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF CIBR, Amplify Cybersecurity ETF HACK, iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF IHAK, Global X Cybersecurity ETF BUG, WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund WCBR and Themes Cybersecurity ETF SPAM can be considered.

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Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (HACK): ETF Research Reports

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR): ETF Research Reports

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK): ETF Research Reports

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG): ETF Research Reports

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR): ETF Research Reports

Themes Cybersecurity ETF (SPAM): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.