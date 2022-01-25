GrowGeneration (GRWG) Opens Sixth Hydroponic Store in Oklahoma

GrowGeneration Corp. GRWG recently opened a new hydroponic garden center in Ardmore, OK, marking its sixth location in the city. The center also marks the company’s 63rd store location in the United States.



The new location is 25,000 square feet and ideally located in southern Oklahoma at National Highway 35 near the Texas border. Management stated that the new location will deliver solutions for all types of growers with its wide range of collections and top-notch service.



GrowGeneration opened more than 9,000 licensed farms in Oklahoma City in the past three years since the city legalized medical cannabis production. The number has exceeded the licensed farms in California — the world’s largest legal cannabis market. The number of retail cannabis locations in Oklahoma is more than combined locations in Colorado, Oregon, and Washington. The company’s core growth strategy is to expand the number of its retail garden centers throughout North America.



GrowGeneration opened its first store in Oklahoma in October 2018 Since then Oklahoma has been a significant new market for the company, which contributed sales of $41.8 million in 2020 compared with $11.8 million in 2019. The company has a very strong presence in this market and generated strong sales in commercial and non-commercial customers.



Recently, GrowGeneration provided financial update for fourth-quarter 2021 and revised its December-end quarter and full-year 2021 guidance. Management stated that the company delivered triple-digit revenue growth in 2021 despite persistent challenges and an uncertain operating environment. The company suffered unforeseen pressures in the fourth quarter, stemming from the slowdown in the hydroponics market. Considering these, the company now expects annual revenues between $420 million and $422 million, up from $193 million reported in 2020.



Same-store sales for the full year are expected to grow 24.4%. GrowGeneration witnessed 63% same-store sales growth in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 is expected between $31.5 million and $33.5 million, up from $19.2 million reported in 2020.



For the December quarter, GrowGeneration projects revenues in the band of $88-$90 million, higher than the prior-year quarter’s tally of $62 million. Same-store sales for the quarter are expected to decline 12.3% against 58% growth in the prior-year quarter. The company expects to incur an adjusted EBITDA loss of $2-$4 million for the October-December quarter.

Price Performance

In the past year, GrowGeneration’s shares have lost 83% against the industry’s rally of 16.5%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

