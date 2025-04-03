GrowGeneration Expands Digital Capabilities With B2B Pro Portal Launch

GrowGeneration Corp. GRWG announced the official launch of its B2B Pro Portal, which is a state-of-the-art e-commerce platform. The portal is designed to streamline purchasing for commercial cultivators and retailers. The Pro Portal represents the newest advancement in GrowGeneration’s digital transformation of sales, prioritizing a B2B customer-centric approach.

Details on GRWG’s B2B Pro Portal

The company’s new Pro Portal is a cutting-edge B2B e-commerce platform designed to streamline procurement for commercial growers, which features automated quoting and direct ordering capabilities, simplifying the procurement process. This unique platform utilizes real-time inventory tracking to ensure accuracy and efficiency. These features are expected to provide a seamless and intuitive experience for commercial growers.



GrowGeneration announced the soft launch of the B2B e-commerce platform in the fourth quarter of 2024. It has been used by commercial customers whose real-time input has been incorporated to shape, refine and enhance the portal.



The shift to a digital platform streamlines the ordering process, providing customers with greater efficiency, cost savings and real-time access to top-tier products. GRWG is driving operational efficiencies across the supply chain to reduce expenses, boost margins and enhance profitability.

GrowGeneration’s B2B Portal to Benefit Customers

Commercial growers, such as cultivators, greenhouses and vertical farms, can now optimize their operations by minimizing administrative tasks, and fostering a user-friendly experience that promotes customer loyalty and retention.



Leveraging the new portal, customers can have access to real-time inventory and pricing, and check the availability and bulk pricing on thousands of products. The self-service tools in the portal enable customers for faster decision-making and procurement.



Through the B2B Portal, customers can incorporate convenient shipping options and tailored financing solutions, aiding the purchase of high-value equipment.

GRWG’s Stock Price Performance

In the past year, the company’s shares have lost 62.5% compared with the industry’s 10.1% fall.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GrowGeneration’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

GRWG currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

