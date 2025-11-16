Grove Collaborative Holdings (GROV) Price Target Increased by 33.33% to 2.04

The average one-year price target for Grove Collaborative Holdings (NYSE:GROV) has been revised to $2.04 / share. This is an increase of 33.33% from the prior estimate of $1.53 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $2.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.78% from the latest reported closing price of $1.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grove Collaborative Holdings. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GROV is 0.08%, an increase of 9.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.85% to 12,686K shares. The put/call ratio of GROV is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NVP Associates holds 3,225K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 2,475K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital holds 1,193K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 698K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

StepStone Group holds 381K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

