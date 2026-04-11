Groupon (WBAG:GRP2) Price Target Decreased by 21.55% to 20.96

The average one-year price target for Groupon (WBAG:GRP2) has been revised to € 20,96 / share. This is a decrease of 21.55% from the prior estimate of € 26,72 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 8,90 to a high of € 37,00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 113.58% from the latest reported closing price of € 9,82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 162 funds or institutions reporting positions in Groupon. This is an decrease of 169 owner(s) or 51.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRP2 is 0.46%, an increase of 67.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.92% to 36,826K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pale Fire Capital SE holds 10,181K shares representing 24.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Continental General Insurance holds 2,930K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Windward Management holds 1,938K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 1,185K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,272K shares , representing a decrease of 7.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRP2 by 86.95% over the last quarter.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings holds 959K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 919K shares , representing an increase of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRP2 by 72.29% over the last quarter.

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