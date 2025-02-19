Groupon (GRPN) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Groupon (GRPN) closed the latest trading day at $13.60, indicating a +1.27% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online daily deal service had gained 24.47% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Groupon will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.06, showcasing a 120% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $128.92 million, down 6.39% from the year-ago period.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Groupon. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Groupon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

