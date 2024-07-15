Groupon (GRPN) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Groupon (GRPN) closed the most recent trading day at $16.68, moving +0.18% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.28% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

The the stock of online daily deal service has risen by 11.97% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.78%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Groupon in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.01, marking a 90% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $121.7 million, down 5.74% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.65 per share and a revenue of $521.41 million, representing changes of +225% and +1.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Groupon. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Groupon is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

With respect to valuation, Groupon is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.81. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.12.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 51, this industry ranks in the top 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.