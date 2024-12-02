Groupon call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Groupon (GRPN) with 6,607 calls trading, 1.8x expected, and implied vol increasing over 6 points to 73.48%. Jan-25 12 calls and Dec-24 11 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.20. Earnings are expected on March 13th.
