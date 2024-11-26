News & Insights

Groupe Dynamite Goes Public with Successful IPO

November 26, 2024 — 08:49 am EST

Groupe Dynamite Inc. (TSE:GRGD) has released an update.

Groupe Dynamite Inc. has successfully launched its initial public offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange, marking the first IPO in Québec in nearly three years. The IPO was oversubscribed, raising approximately $300 million, with potential for an additional $45 million through an over-allotment option. This move aligns the interests of all 6,000 employees with shareholders, fostering a unified commitment to the company’s long-term growth.

