This Group of Seniors Will Get Their 2026 Social Security COLA First

The Social Security Administration assigns payment dates to beneficiaries based on their birth dates.

Most people receive payments on the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of the month.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries receive their payments earlier.

Social Security beneficiaries will get a 2.8% benefit increase with their January payment, thanks to the 2026 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). This applies to retirees as well as those claiming disability, survivor, and spousal benefits.

However, not everyone receives their benefit increase at the same time. There is one group who will get their checks on Jan. 2, 2026 while everyone else will have to wait a few weeks.

SSI beneficiaries will get their checks first

The Social Security Administration follows a strict payment schedule that breaks seniors into groups and assigns each a specific payment date. Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries and anyone who was receiving Social Security benefits prior to May 1997 receive the first benefits of the month.

SSI is a monthly benefit available to the blind and disabled as well as low-income seniors. These checks typically go out on the first of the month, except when the first is on a weekend or holiday. Since Jan. 1, 2026 is New Year's Day, January SSI payments will go out on Dec. 31, 2025 instead. This will be the first SSI payment that includes the 2026 COLA.

SSI beneficiaries and those receiving benefits prior to May 1997 typically receive their Social Security benefits on the third of the month. But Jan. 3, 2026 is a Saturday, so these checks will go out on Jan. 2.

Everyone else will have to wait until at least Jan. 14, 2026

Those who aren't on SSI and began claiming benefits after May 1997 fall into one of three groups, depending on their birthday, like this:

Born between the 1st and the 10th: Second Wednesday of every month

Second Wednesday of every month Born between the 11th and the 20th: Third Wednesday of every month

Third Wednesday of every month Born between the 21st and the 31st: Fourth Wednesday of every month.

In January 2026, that translates to:

Born between the 1st and the 10th: Jan. 14, 2026

Jan. 14, 2026 Born between the 11th and the 20th: Jan. 21, 2026

Jan. 21, 2026 Born between the 21st and the 31st: Jan. 28, 2026

This may not be news to you if you've been receiving checks for a while. Those in the last group will have just received their December 2025 benefit on Dec. 24, 2025, so they'll have something to hold them over until the January payment.

If January 2025 is the first month you expect to receive benefits, the wait might come as a bit of a shock. You may need to rely more on other sources, such as personal savings or income from a job, to cover your expenses until your first benefit check arrives.

Because Social Security payments go out on certain Wednesdays rather than specific days, this means the wait you have between benefits varies slightly from month to month. This depends in part on which day of the week a month begins on.

For example, February 2026 benefits go out exactly four weeks after January 2026 benefits. But there's a five-week gap between April 2026 and May 2026 benefits. This is due to May 2026 starting on a Friday, so the second Wednesday doesn't occur until May 13, 2026.

Be mindful of this when planning your budget for a particular month. You may need to plan to fall back on other income sources during those months with longer waits. Consider marking all your 2026 payment dates on your calendar to ensure you don't overlook any.

Additionally, if you've recently changed addresses or switched banks, ensure that the Social Security Administration has your correct payment information. Otherwise, your checks might not arrive on their due date. You can enter your direct deposit information online through your my Social Security account or choose to receive a prepaid debit card. You can also call the Social Security Administration or visit your local Social Security office to update your payment details.

