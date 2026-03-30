This Group Is Already Done Paying Social Security Taxes for 2026

Key Points

You only pay Social Security taxes on the first $184,500 you earn in a year.

Some wealthy people have already met this requirement for 2026.

Many argue that the government should assess Social Security taxes on all earned income each year.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

You're probably used to your pay stubs tracking the amount of your income you've paid into Social Security throughout the year. For most of us, that never lets up. Every pay period, you lose 6.2% of what you earned to the program, and your employer pays another 6.2% on your behalf.

It seems like that's how it works for everyone, but that's not actually true. There is one group of workers who won't pay another dime in Social Security benefit taxes until 2027, and some of them haven't paid anything into the program since January. Unfortunately, it's not likely that you'll join them.

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Social Security doesn't tax all earned income each year

The federal government only assesses Social Security payroll tax on the first $184,500 a person earns in 2026. This number changes annually.

Most people earn far less than this, which is why they pay Social Security payroll taxes on all of their income each year. But the wealthiest Americans often earn more than this. Once they've crossed the $184,500 threshold for 2026, that 6.2% of their income that had been being diverted to Social Security starts showing up in their take-home pay.

Many of these high earners still pay payroll taxes for most of the year. But the ultra-rich can get their Social Security taxes out of the way as early as January. Someone earning $3 million per year earns $250,000 per month. After paying all their Social Security tax in January, their paychecks for the remainder of the year will be notably larger.

Some people think the wealthy should pay more

If the idea of the richest Americans paying what amounts to a drop in the bucket for them in Social Security taxes sounds a bit off, you're not alone. With Social Security just a few years away from insolvency, many have argued that the wealthiest Americans should pay more into the program, or even pay Social Security taxes on all their income each year as ordinary workers do.

If enacted, this would eliminate more than half of the program's projected funding shortfall over the next 75 years. But it wouldn't be enough to help avoid benefit cuts altogether.

Right now, this change remains just an idea. But it may surface again as we get closer to Social Security's insolvency date.

Fortunately for most people, changes to the amount of income subject to Social Security taxes won't affect you very much. If you're already paying this tax on your entire salary, raising the ceiling on it won't affect your take-home pay at all.

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