Group 6 Metals Ends 7.5 Million Securities Options

Group 6 Metals Limited (AU:G6M) has released an update.

Group 6 Metals Limited has announced the cessation of 7.5 million securities due to unmet conditions, affecting options set to expire between 2026 and 2028. This development may influence the company’s stock dynamics as investors reassess their strategies in light of these changes in available securities.

