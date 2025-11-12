Grounded Lithium Q3 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Grounded Lithium Corp. (GRD.V, GRDAF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net comprehensive loss of C$84.78 million, compared to a loss of C$183.39 million last year.

Funds flow used in operations dropped to C$37.90 million, compared to C$76.61 million last year.

Cash flow used in operating activities was C$31.31 million, compared to C$119.70 million last year.

