Groq Enters Into A Non-exclusive Licensing Agreement With Nvidia For Inference Technology

December 25, 2025 — 04:13 am EST

(RTTNews) - Groq has entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Nvidia for Groq's inference technology. Jonathan Ross, Groq's Founder, Sunny Madra, Groq's President, and other members of the Groq team will join Nvidia to help advance and scale the licensed technology. Groq will continue to operate as an independent company with Simon Edwards stepping into the role of Chief Executive Officer.

Established in 2016 for inference, Groq is the only custom-built inference chip that fuels developers with the performance they need at a cost that doesn't hold them back.

