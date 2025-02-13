Grok 3 AI Chatbot Nears Release, Outperforming Competitors

To receive tech updates in your inbox, sign up to the newsletter ARPU.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has announced that his AI chatbot, Grok 3, is in the final stages of development. Speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai, Musk revealed that the AI is set to be released in approximately one to two weeks.

"Grok 3 has very powerful reasoning capabilities, so in the tests that we've done thus far, Grok 3 is outperforming anything that's been released, that we're aware of, so that's a good sign," Musk stated in a video call to the summit.

The billionaire tech mogul founded xAI as a competitor to Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Alphabet's Google. He also co-founded OpenAI. The announcement comes just days after Musk led a consortium of investors in a $97.4 billion bid to acquire the assets of OpenAI's nonprofit entity.

This move is the latest development in an ongoing legal battle between Musk and OpenAI. Musk sued OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and others in August, challenging OpenAI's transition to a for-profit entity. OpenAI has argued that Musk's bid conflicts with his lawsuit.

"I think the evidence is there in that OpenAI has gotten this far while having at least a sort of dual profit, non-profit role. What they're trying to do now is to completely delete the non-profit, and that seems really going too far," Musk said.

Beyond AI, Musk also touched on the potential for government spending cuts in the US. He suggested that a reduction of 3-4% of the economy could lead to a trillion dollars in savings, potentially resulting in zero inflation from 2025 to 2026.

Addressing the international audience, Musk advocated for a more hands-off approach by the United States in global affairs.

"I think we should, in general, leave other countries to their own business," he said, seemingly referencing US President Donald Trump's recent controversial comments about the potential for US intervention in the Gaza Strip.

