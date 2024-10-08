News & Insights

Grocery Delivery From Wegmans Now Available Through DoorDash - Quick Facts

October 08, 2024 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - DoorDash announced an expanded partnership with Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. Grocery delivery from Wegmans is now available through DoorDash from all Maryland Wegmans locations. Wegmans stores are also available on DashPass, DoorDash's membership program.

"DoorDash has been a great partner for our Meals 2GO program, and expanding our offering to include grocery delivery allows us to meet our customers where they are," said Erica Tickle, Wegmans Vice President of Marketing and Digital Growth.

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a regional supermarket chain with 111 stores located along the east coast.

