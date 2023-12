(RTTNews) - Drug manufacturer Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) stock continues to rise on Friday, despite no corporate news to influence the stock movement.

Currently, Grifols stock is surging 12.50%, to $11.84 on a volume of 827,804 on the Nasdaq.

The stock previously closed at $10.52. It has traded between $6.5 and $12.15 in the past 52-week period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.