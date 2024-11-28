Grifols Board Announces Termination Of Discussions With Brookfield - Quick Facts

News & Insights

Grifols Board Announces Termination Of Discussions With Brookfield

November 28, 2024

(RTTNews) - The Board of Directors of Grifols (GRFS) announced the termination of discussions with Brookfield Capital Partners UK regarding a potential acquisition of Grifols shares. The company said this announcement comes after a comprehensive due diligence exercise has been conducted, with Brookfield granted access to all requested information.

The Board of Directors and management team of Grifols said it remains fully committed to executing the company's strategic plan. Grifols will soon announce a Capital Markets Day, where it will present its strategic vision under new leadership, alongside key initiatives designed to unlock growth opportunities and drive sustained performance.

