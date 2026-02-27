Grifols (BIT:1GRF) Price Target Increased by 15.06% to 16.67

The average one-year price target for Grifols (BIT:1GRF) has been revised to €16.67 / share. This is an increase of 15.06% from the prior estimate of €14.49 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €9.62 to a high of €23.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.99% from the latest reported closing price of €10.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grifols. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 62.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1GRF is 0.03%, an increase of 24.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 34.25% to 608K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 522K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares , representing an increase of 14.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GRF by 76.27% over the last quarter.

JAFVX - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 35K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing a decrease of 10.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GRF by 18.76% over the last quarter.

MFDX - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 22.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GRF by 54.74% over the last quarter.

JVANX - International Equity Index Trust NAV holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

