Griffon price target raised to $100 from $85 at Stephens

Stephens raised the firm’s price target on Griffon (GFF) to $100 from $85 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after Q4 results “beat across the board.” Griffon management expects to generate about $1B in free cash flow over the next three years, which the firm sees implying significant net income growth over that period, the analyst tells investors.

