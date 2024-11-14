News & Insights

Stocks

Griffon price target raised to $100 from $85 at Stephens

November 14, 2024 — 07:01 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Stephens raised the firm’s price target on Griffon (GFF) to $100 from $85 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after Q4 results “beat across the board.” Griffon management expects to generate about $1B in free cash flow over the next three years, which the firm sees implying significant net income growth over that period, the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GFF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.