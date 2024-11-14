Griffon price target raised to $100 from $85 at Stephens

Stephens raised the firm’s price target on Griffon (GFF) to $100 from $85 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after Q4 results “beat across the board.” Griffon management expects to generate about $1B in free cash flow over the next three years, which the firm sees implying significant net income growth over that period, the analyst tells investors.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GFF:
- Griffon Corporation Reports Strong Earnings Growth
- Griffon COO Mehmel sells 8,697 common shares
- Morning Movers: Spotify rises and Groupon sinks following quarterly results
- Griffon sees FY25 revenue $2.6B, consensus $2.66B
- Griffon announces $400M share repurchase program
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.