Griffon (GFF) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Griffon (GFF) standing at $66.83, reflecting a +0.66% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.23% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.34%.

The garage door and building products maker's stock has dropped by 4.86% in the past month, falling short of the Conglomerates sector's gain of 4.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.96%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Griffon in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.46, up 13.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $711 million, up 4.03% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5 per share and a revenue of $2.68 billion, indicating changes of +10.13% and -0.34%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Griffon. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.06% higher within the past month. Griffon currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Griffon has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.29 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.58.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 47, this industry ranks in the top 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

