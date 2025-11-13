Griffon (GFF) Stock Moves -1.46%: What You Should Know

Griffon (GFF) closed at $70.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.46% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.66% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.29%.

Coming into today, shares of the garage door and building products maker had lost 5.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector gained 32.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.64%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Griffon in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 19, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.56, signifying a 6.12% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $629.69 million, down 4.55% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.67 per share and revenue of $2.49 billion, indicating changes of +10.74% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Griffon. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Griffon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Griffon has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.34 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.98 of its industry.

It's also important to note that GFF currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.65 at yesterday's closing price.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Griffon Corporation (GFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.