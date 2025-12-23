Griffon (GFF) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Griffon (GFF) closed the most recent trading day at $75.22, moving -1.89% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.17%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.57%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the garage door and building products maker had gained 6.78% outpaced the Conglomerates sector's gain of 0.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.22%.

The upcoming earnings release of Griffon will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.34, down 3.6% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $620.82 million, down 1.83% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.92 per share and revenue of $2.53 billion, indicating changes of +4.78% and +0.49%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Griffon. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.27% increase. Right now, Griffon possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Griffon currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.95. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.48.

We can also see that GFF currently has a PEG ratio of 1.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Diversified Operations industry stood at 1.68 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Griffon Corporation (GFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

