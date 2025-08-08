Is Griffon (GFF) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Griffon (GFF). GFF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.94 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 16.46. Over the last 12 months, GFF's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.95 and as low as 9.47, with a median of 11.86.

GFF is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.68. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. GFF's industry has an average PEG of 1.91 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, GFF's PEG has been as high as 0.80 and as low as 0.59, with a median of 0.67.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that GFF has a P/CF ratio of 11.20. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. GFF's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.72. Within the past 12 months, GFF's P/CF has been as high as 15.01 and as low as 7.47, with a median of 11.34.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Griffon is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, GFF feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Griffon Corporation (GFF)

