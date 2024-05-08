Griffon Corp. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Griffon Corp. (GFF):

Earnings: $64.14 million in Q2 vs. -$62.26 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.28 in Q2 vs. -$1.17 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Griffon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $67.51 million or $1.35 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.84 per share Revenue: $672.88 million in Q2 vs. $710.98 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.65 Bln

