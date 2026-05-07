Griffon Corp. Reports Drop In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Griffon Corp. (GFF) reported earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $19.318 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $56.762 million, or $1.21 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.1% to $421.860 million from $426.684 million last year.

Griffon Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $19.318 Mln. vs. $56.762 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.42 vs. $1.21 last year. -Revenue: $421.860 Mln vs. $426.684 Mln last year.

For the second quarter, the company posted adjusted income from continuing operations of $48.148 million, or $1.05 per share, compared with $49.469 million, or $1.05 per share in the same period last year.

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