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Griffon Corp. Reports Drop In Q2 Income

May 07, 2026 — 07:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Griffon Corp. (GFF) reported earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $19.318 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $56.762 million, or $1.21 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.1% to $421.860 million from $426.684 million last year.

Griffon Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $19.318 Mln. vs. $56.762 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.42 vs. $1.21 last year. -Revenue: $421.860 Mln vs. $426.684 Mln last year.

For the second quarter, the company posted adjusted income from continuing operations of $48.148 million, or $1.05 per share, compared with $49.469 million, or $1.05 per share in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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