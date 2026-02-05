Griffon Corp. Announces Decline In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Griffon Corp. (GFF) reported a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $64.387 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $70.851 million, or $1.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Griffon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $66.302 million or $1.45 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $649.088 million from $632.371 million last year.

Griffon Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $64.387 Mln. vs. $70.851 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.41 vs. $1.49 last year. -Revenue: $649.088 Mln vs. $632.371 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 1.8 B

