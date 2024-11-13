News & Insights

Griffon announces $400M share repurchase program

November 13, 2024 — 07:42 am EST

The board of directors of Griffon (GFF) has authorized the repurchase of an additional $400M worth of shares of Griffon common stock. Since April 2023 and through November 12, under previous authorizations, Griffon repurchased a total of 9.4M shares of its common stock, or 16.4% of the outstanding shares, for a total of $458M or an average price of $48.74 per share. As of the market open, Griffon has a total of $400M available under its stock repurchase program.

