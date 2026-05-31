Grid Modernization and Electrification Power Quanta's Backlog of Nearly $50 Billion

Key Points

The company's total backlog grew nearly 38%, fueled by demand for AI data centers and grid modernization.

Profit margins are expanding as the company focuses on more complex, fixed-price infrastructure projects.

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Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) finds itself in a sweet spot, as it's positioned to benefit from the infrastructure build-out needed to power artificial intelligence (AI) and modernize the electric grid. The company's order book has never been larger, reaching a record $48.5 billion at the end of the first quarter.

The stock has more than doubled over the past year, driven by the growing pipeline of secured work. For long-term investors, the business quality is undeniable, but the valuation appears to have gotten ahead of the fundamentals.

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A higher portion of complex work is driving margin expansion

Quanta provides engineering, construction, and maintenance services for the utility, energy, and technology industries. Its services are essential to building substations that power data centers and upgrading transmission lines that keep the lights on.

The growth of Quanta's total backlog, which was up 37.5% year over year, according to the most recent report, is impressive. In addition, the 12-month backlog of $28 billion was up 45% and is now equivalent to the company's full-year 2025 revenue.

More importantly, the company is winning higher-quality work. The business is shifting toward larger, fixed-price contracts, which accounted for around 63% of total revenue in the first quarter. These complex projects, like data center build-outs and large-scale transmission lines, carry higher margin potential than routine maintenance.

This was on display during the first quarter in its underground and infrastructure segment. Despite organic revenue declining by 17%, the segment's operating margin improved to 7.5% from 6% a year ago. The improvement was driven by contributions from acquired businesses specializing in higher-margin mechanical and electrical work inside data centers.

This shift toward more profitable projects, combined with operating leverage, is boosting the bottom line. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew by 36% in the quarter as margins expanded by 60 basis points to 8.7%.



A compelling story at a rich price

Last year, free-cash-flow margin dipped to 5.7% from 6.2% as growth consumed more working capital. While cash flow remains healthy, growth is coming at a cost.

To support its record backlog, management has guided for capital expenditures of around $775 million for 2026, nearly 30% higher than the past two years. This necessary investment in equipment and manufacturing capacity will weigh on near-term free cash flow.

Quanta Services is a well-run company with a large runway for growth as it turns the structural demand from AI and electrification into a record book of business. While the operational story is strong, the challenge for investors is the price.

After its epic run, the stock now trades for 52 times this year's earnings estimates, roughly double its average over the past five years. That's a steep price to pay, but its prospects are worth keeping an eye on.

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Bryan White has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Quanta Services. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.