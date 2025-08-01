Grid Dynamics (GDYN) Q2 Revenue Up 22%

Key Points GAAP revenue was $101.1 million, up 21.7% year over year and slightly above both consensus and company guidance.

Finance segment revenue doubled to $25.4 million, making it the company’s second-largest vertical.

Non-GAAP gross margin compressed to 34.7%, while operating expenses rose as the company ramped up AI and R&D investments.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN), a digital engineering and consulting firm, reported its second quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on July 31, 2025. The main news was a GAAP revenue increase to $101.1 million compared to Q2 2024, beating analyst expectations of $100.72 million and slightly exceeding its own midpoint guidance. Non-GAAP earnings per share came in at $0.10, topping the consensus estimate by $0.01. Operating results showed rapid growth in AI and Finance services, with the AI and Data practice accounting for 23% of total organic revenue and Finance revenues doubling year-over-year for the fourth consecutive quarter, gross margin (GAAP) narrowed to 34.1% of revenues from 35.6% in Q2 2024 and operating expenses climbed, reflecting expanded investment in research and global operations. Overall, the quarter highlighted both strong top-line growth and cost pressures as the business scales.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Revenue (GAAP) $101.1 million $100.72 million $83.0 million 21.7% Revenue vs. Guidance Midpoint (GAAP) $101.1 million vs $101.0 million N/A EPS, Diluted (Non-GAAP) $0.10 $0.09 $0.11 (9.1%) Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) $35.1 million $30.1 million 16.6% Non-GAAP EBITDA $12.7 million $11.7 million 8.5%

Company Overview and Business Model

Grid Dynamics specializes in digital transformation, software engineering, and technology consulting services for global enterprises. Its expertise helps companies modernize their IT systems and develop AI-based solutions to improve business operations.

The company focuses on five core areas: artificial intelligence expertise, a culture of innovation, strategic global acquisitions, cultivating strong client relationships, and competitive positioning in fast-evolving tech markets. Recently, it has placed a heavier emphasis on AI-driven projects, talent development through programs like Grid University, and expanding its international footprint, especially in India and Latin America. Success for the business centers on maintaining technology leadership, diversifying revenue sources, and deepening client partnerships.

Quarter Highlights: Growth, Investments, and Segments

The quarter delivered 21.7% year-over-year GAAP revenue growth, with the top-line GAAP revenue result surpassed both external expectations and the company’s own midpoint forecast. Growth was supported by both organic business performance and contributions from recent acquisitions. The Finance segment stood out, more than doubling to $25.0 million compared to Q1 2024 and accounting for 25.1% of revenues, largely due to fintech customer demand and results from acquired units. Finance overtook Technology, Media, and Telecom, which posted $25.2 million in revenue, up 8.4% year-over-year.

GAAP gross profit improved year over year in dollar terms but declined as a percentage, with non-GAAP gross margin fell to 34.7% from 36.2% in Q2 2024. Indeed, R&D expenses jumped 63.4% versus Q2 2024, while general and administrative costs climbed 17.3% versus Q2 2024. These cost increases support growth in high-demand segments but put pressure on profitability.

The AI and Data services offering drove much of the strategic momentum. Management reported that the AI and Data segment accounted for 23% of organic revenue in the first half of 2025, with this portion expanded nearly three times faster than the overall organic business. This growth was aided by enterprise customers shifting from small proof-of-concept AI projects to larger-scale implementations. Product areas range from AI-powered search solutions to bespoke enterprise platforms and productivity-enhancing developer tools.

Grid Dynamics also executed further on its acquisition strategy. The finance and consumer packaged goods/manufacturing segments benefited from the integration of 2024 acquisitions like U.K.-based JUXT and Argentina-based Mobile Computing. These units helped diversify the client base and extend international delivery capabilities, such as the company's “Follow-the-Sun” service model, which allows for seamless, global project execution. Total headcount reached 5,013, up 26.6% compared to June 30, 2024, reflecting these investments in talent and international delivery.

Cost Trends, Margins, and Segment Mix

Despite robust top-line growth, margin pressure and cost discipline emerged as themes this period. Non-GAAP gross margin contracted to 34.7% from 36.2% in Q2 2024, even as revenue rose. The company cited increased costs for engineering and research, as well as investments in scaling its AI and delivery presence, particularly in India and Latin America. These outlays aim to secure long-term growth but may weigh on short-term profitability.

Client concentration remains a feature of the business, with the top 10 customers accounting for 55.7% of total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024, a trend carried over from the prior period. The company’s “land and expand” approach led to deeper client relationships and larger projects, especially in Finance. Meanwhile, retail continues as the largest customer vertical by revenue, though its percentage share declined compared with a year ago as Finance and Technology/Media/Telecom grew faster. Healthcare and Pharma revenue declined 19.0% from Q2 2024 to Q2 2025 but improved sequentially.

No material one-time events or trend shifts, such as dividend or share repurchase announcements, were reported. Shareholder dilution modestly increased, with diluted shares up about 12.8% versus Q2 2024.

Financial Outlook and What to Watch

Looking ahead, management set revenue guidance at $103 million to $105 million, targeting sequential growth of 2 % to 4 %. Non-GAAP EBITDA is forecast between $12 million and $13 million. Full-year 2025 revenue guidance remains at $415 million to $435 million, unchanged from the prior update and reflecting expected growth of 18.4% to 24.1% versus fiscal 2024. The company expects the second half of 2025 to be stronger seasonally, driven by ramp-up from recently signed deals. No specific EBITDA or EPS guidance was given for the full year.

Key areas to monitor in coming quarters include the pace of hiring, the integration of recent acquisitions, and other operational developments.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

