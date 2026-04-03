The Grid Can't Keep Up. These 2 Utility Stocks Are the Buys of the Month.

Key Points

Brookfield Renewable’s green energy business is booming.

GE Vernova is helping utilities meet the soaring energy demands of the cloud and AI markets.

10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Renewable ›

Utility stocks are often considered slow-growth, defensive plays for turbulent markets. Yet over the past few years, the rapid growth of the power-hungry cloud and AI markets has generated strong tailwinds for companies that help utilities upgrade their power grids.

Let's examine two of those companies -- Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) and GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) -- and see why they're worth buying this month.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Brookfield Renewable Corporation

Brookfield Renewable builds hydroelectric dams, wind farms, solar power plants, and other utility-scale green energy projects. It operated 47 GW of renewable operating capacity at the end of 2025, and its pipeline includes over 200 GW of renewable projects in development. It also jointly acquired Westinghouse, one of the world's top nuclear energy companies, with the uranium miner Cameco (NYSE: CCJ), in 2023. Brookfield owns 51% of Westinghouse, while Cameco owns the remaining 49%.

Brookfield has signed long-term renewable power agreements with hyperscalers like Microsoft and Alphabet's Google, and it should secure more of those contracts as the cloud and AI markets expand. New decarbonization initiatives will also drive more industries to adopt solar, hydro, and wind power.

Brookfield adds "inflation escalators" to its contracts to raise its prices to keep pace with inflation. In other words, it's one of the easiest ways to profit from the long-term growth of the green energy market, and it pays an attractive forward dividend yield of 3.8%.

From 2025 to 2028, analysts expect its revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to grow at CAGRs of 22% and 6%, respectively. With an enterprise value of $58.4 billion, it still looks cheap at 15 times this year's adjusted EBITDA.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation shouldn't be confused with Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP), the older master limited partnership (MLP) which owns the same assets. Investing in the MLP will get you a higher 4.7% forward yield, but it usually underperforms the newer corporation's stock because it requires more complicated tax filings every year.

GE Vernova

GE Vernova, the former energy division of General Electric that was spun off as a stand-alone company in 2024, has seen its stock surge nearly eight times since that split.

In 2025, more than half of GE Vernova's orders came from its Power segment, which provides gas turbines for combined-cycle plants, steam turbines for coal, gas, and nuclear plants, and services for nuclear power plants. Nearly a third of its orders came from its Electrification segment, which provides transformers, breakers, substations, high-voltage direct current systems, and automation, optimization, and protection services for electrical grids.

In the two years since its market debut, GE Vernova's Power and Electrification orders rose by the double digits as the cloud, data center, and AI markets expanded. That rapid expansion offset the slower growth of its smaller Wind segment, which sells onshore and offshore turbines.

From 2025 to 2028, analysts expect its revenue and adjusted EBITDA to increase at CAGRs of 15% and 55%, respectively. Most of that growth will be driven by the expanding AI market, which is driving utilities to aggressively expand and electrify their power grids. While GE Vernova is often considered a renewables play, its gas-oriented businesses should also continue to expand as the simplest -- albeit not cleanest -- way to meet that demand.

With an enterprise value of $233 billion, GE Vernova isn't a bargain at 40 times this year's adjusted EBITDA. Its paltry forward yield of 0.2% also won't attract any income investors. But if you expect the demand for energy to outstrip its supply for the foreseeable future, GE Vernova should deserve its premium valuation and set new highs over the next decade.

Should you buy stock in Brookfield Renewable right now?

Before you buy stock in Brookfield Renewable, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Brookfield Renewable wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $532,066!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,087,496!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 926% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 3, 2026.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, GE Aerospace, GE Vernova, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.