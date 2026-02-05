GRFS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Grifols SA, Barcelona (Symbol: GRFS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.14, changing hands as low as $9.10 per share. Grifols SA, Barcelona shares are currently trading down about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GRFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GRFS's low point in its 52 week range is $6.19 per share, with $11.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.15.

