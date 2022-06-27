GRFS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Grifols SA, Barcelona (Symbol: GRFS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.14, changing hands as high as $12.30 per share. Grifols SA, Barcelona shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GRFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GRFS's low point in its 52 week range is $10.10 per share, with $17.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.29.

