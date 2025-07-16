Greif, Inc. Initiates Virtual Power Purchase Agreement for Renewable Energy in Spain to Enhance Sustainability Efforts

Greif announces a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement for renewable energy, offsetting significant emissions and promoting sustainability initiatives.

Quiver AI Summary

Greif, Inc., a leader in industrial packaging, has announced its Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) with Enel Green Power España, which commenced on July 1, 2025. This 12-year agreement will enable Greif to purchase around 100 GWh of renewable energy annually, significantly reducing its Scope 2 emissions in Europe by approximately 65% and its overall Scope 1 and 2 emissions globally by 3%. CEO Ole Rosgaard emphasized that this partnership underscores the company's dedication to sustainability and contributes to the development of solar energy infrastructure, facilitating a global shift towards clean energy. The VPPA is a vital part of Greif's broader sustainability efforts aimed at minimizing greenhouse gas emissions and waste. For more details on Greif's sustainability initiatives, visit their website.

Potential Positives

Greif's Virtual Power Purchase Agreement will enable the company to offset approximately 65% of its Scope 2 emissions in Europe, significantly contributing to its sustainability goals.



The partnership with Enel Green Power España demonstrates Greif's commitment to reducing its environmental footprint and investing in renewable energy solutions.



The agreement represents a strategic move in Greif's broader sustainability strategy, affecting 3% of its combined Scope 1 and 2 emissions globally.



This initiative supports the global transition to clean, renewable energy, positioning Greif as a responsible leader in the industrial packaging sector.

Potential Negatives

Limited impact on overall emissions reduction with only 3% of combined Scope 1 and 2 emissions being offset globally.

Dependence on third-party partners (Enel X and Enel Green Power) for renewable energy procurement may raise questions about reliability and control over energy sources.

Potential investor concern regarding the long-term effectiveness of the company’s sustainability initiatives after only securing a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement rather than immediate actionable measures.

FAQ

What is Greif's Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA)?

Greif's VPPA is a 12-year agreement to purchase approximately 100 GWh of renewable energy annually.

How much of Greif's emissions will the VPPA offset?

The VPPA will help Greif offset an estimated 65% of its Scope 2 emissions in Europe.

When did the VPPA with Enel Green Power España start?

The VPPA commenced on July 1, 2025, after the activation of solar farms in Spain.

What are Greif's sustainability goals?

Greif aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and minimize waste as part of its sustainability strategy.

Where can I find more information on Greif's sustainability initiatives?

More information can be found on Greif's sustainability page at www.greif.com/sustainability.

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GEF, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GEF forecast page.

Full Release



DELAWARE, Ohio, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Greif, Inc.



(NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, is pleased to announce its Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) through Enel X Global Retail team of experts and with Enel Green Power España (EGPE), started on July 1, 2025 following the successful construction and activation of the associated solar farms in Castilla y Léon, Spain.





Under the 12-year agreement, Greif will purchase approximately 100 GWh per year of clean, renewable energy, helping the company offset an estimated 65% of its Scope 2 emissions in Europe and 3% of its combined Scope 1 and 2 emissions globally.





“The activation of our VPPA with Enel Green Power España and through Enel X Global Retail, is a testament to our commitment to reducing our environmental footprint and investing in sustainable solutions,” said Ole Rosgaard, President and CEO of Greif. “This partnership not only advances our own sustainability objectives, but by funding the development of solar energy infrastructure, we are helping accelerate the world’s transition to clean, renewable energy.”





The solar VPPA is a core component of the company’s broader sustainability strategy, which is centered on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and minimizing waste throughout its operations. For more information about Greif's sustainability initiatives and the VPPA, please visit



www.greif.com/sustainability



.







About Greif, Inc.







Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, pursuing its vision to be the best customer service company in the world. The company produces steel, plastic and fiber drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, jerrycans and other small plastics, containerboard, corrugated sheets and products, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores, and a diverse mix of specialty products. Greif also manufactures packaging accessories and provides other packaging services for a wide range of industries. In addition, the company manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. Greif has a workforce of over 14,000 colleagues spread across more than 250 facilities in 37 countries to serve global as well as regional customers.







Media Contact:







TJ Struhs





Director, Corporate Communications







tj.struhs@greif.com



| +1 (207) 956-2304









Forward-Looking Statements











This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Greif undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.





