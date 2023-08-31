Greif Inc - Class B (GEF.B) Declares $0.78 Dividend

Greif Inc - Class B said on August 29, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share ($3.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of September 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 will receive the payment on October 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $75.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.11%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.64%, the lowest has been 3.61%, and the highest has been 8.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.17 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.31 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 588 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greif Inc - Class B. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEF.B is 0.16%, a decrease of 1.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.09% to 15,594K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.91% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Greif Inc - Class B is 81.91. The forecasts range from a low of 69.67 to a high of $101.62. The average price target represents an increase of 7.91% from its latest reported closing price of 75.91.

The projected annual revenue for Greif Inc - Class B is 5,904MM, an increase of 9.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.47.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,252K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,253K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEF.B by 7.02% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,184K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,434K shares, representing a decrease of 21.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEF.B by 11.76% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,036K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,030K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEF.B by 10.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 830K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 94.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEF.B by 1,568.87% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 792K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 790K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEF.B by 4.40% over the last quarter.

Greif Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Greif, Inc. is an American manufacturing company based in Delaware, Ohio. Originally a manufacturer of barrels, the company is now focused on producing industrial packaging and containers.

