Greif (GEF) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Greif (GEF) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 30.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.42 billion, increasing 8.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Greif metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Global Industrial Packaging' will likely reach $801.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Land Management' at $5.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Paper Packaging & Services' will reach $614.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.7%.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Global Industrial Packaging' to come in at $121.71 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $104.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Paper Packaging & Services' will reach $75.03 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $92.50 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Greif here>>>



Shares of Greif have experienced a change of +11.1% in the past month compared to the +3.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GEF is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Greif, Inc. (GEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.