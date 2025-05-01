Greif Announces Permanent Closure of Los Angeles Paperboard Mill as Part of Optimization Strategy

Greif will permanently close its Los Angeles paperboard mill in June 2025, impacting 72 jobs amid optimization efforts.

Greif, a leading global provider of industrial packaging products, announced the permanent closure of its paperboard mill in Los Angeles, California, set to take place in June 2025. This decision is part of the company's optimization efforts aimed at improving operational efficiency and is expected to remove significant paperboard capacity from the market. Approximately 72 employees will be affected by the closure, and Greif's leadership emphasized their commitment to supporting impacted workers with severance benefits and career transition resources. The closure is a result of rising costs and limited integration opportunities, but the company's president expressed confidence in Greif's long-term potential and strategic focus on key markets.

DELAWARE, Ohio, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today it will permanently close the paperboard mill in Los Angeles, California as part of its previously announced optimization efforts. The Los Angeles mill is expected to cease operation in June 2025.





The mill, which produces both coated recycled paperboard (CRB) and uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) is expected to remove 50,000 tons of CRB and 22,000 tons of URB capacity from the market and will end Greif’s coated paperboard production on the West Coast.





“Closing this facility was not an easy decision, especially knowing the effect it has on our team members, their families, and the surrounding community,” said President and CEO Ole Rosgaard. “I want to sincerely thank our Los Angeles colleagues for their hard work and commitment over the years. As we move forward, our focus is on providing meaningful support, including severance benefits and career transition resources, to help them through this change.”





In total, approximately 72 positions will be impacted. Closing the Los Angeles Mill is a result of increased costs and limited integration opportunities.





“We remain confident in the strength of our business and its long-term potential. This is a strategic decision intended to strengthen our focus in key markets while enhancing the performance of both our existing mill network and broader business portfolio,” said Rosgaard.







