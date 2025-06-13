Greif About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (GEF)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/17/25, Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.54, payable on 7/1/25. As a percentage of GEF's recent stock price of $64.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of Greif Inc to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when GEF shares open for trading on 6/17/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GEF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.33% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GEF's low point in its 52 week range is $48.23 per share, with $73.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.89.

In Friday trading, Greif Inc shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

