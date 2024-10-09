News & Insights

Commodities

GreenX Wins Arbitration Against Poland, Granted AU$490 Million

October 09, 2024 — 12:25 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle De La Cruz for Investing News Network ->

GreenX Metals (ASX:GRX,LSE:GRX) has won against the Republic of Poland in international arbitration claims concerning the Jan Karski coal project.

In a Tuesday (October 8) release, the company announced that it has been awarded around 252 million pounds, equivalent to AU$490 million, by the tribunal under the Australia-Poland Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT).

The announcement also resulted in a significant increase in GreenX’s share price, which jumped above AU$0.90.

“The tribunal has unanimously held that the Republic of Poland had breached its obligations under the treaties in relation to the Jan Karski project, entitling GreenX to compensation,” the press release reads.

The Polish government reportedly blocked the development of both the Jan Karski and Dębiénsko coal mines, depriving GreenX of the entire value of its investments in the country. The company noted that while its Jan Karski claims were successful, the tribunal did not uphold the claim under the treaties in respect of the Dębieńsko project.

The claim was brought under the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law Rules (UNCITRAL) and was filed in 2020, when GreenX Metals was still known as Prairie Mining.

Arbitration hearings regarding the claim lasted for two weeks and concluded in November 2022. In the proceedings, GreenX claimed damages of up to 737 million pounds or AU$1.3 billion, including the assessed value of its lost profits.

The awards are final and binding on the parties, with no requests for reconsideration allowed by the tribunal.

Each party was ordered to cover its own legal fees, expenses and arbitration costs relating to the claim. All of GreenX’s were funded on a non-recourse basis from specialist arbitration funder Litigation Capital Management (LCM), which was secured in July 2020.

GreenX said that it will provide further details once it has completely reviewed the full text of both awards with its legal team.

The mining company has multiple earn-in agreements for copper and gold projects in Europe, and recently entered into one for the Tannenberg copper project in Germany.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Investing News Network
The Investing News Network is where knowledge meets opportunity. We publish InvestingNews.com as a destination website for the investment community. We have team members across the globe, covering all areas of the market, including resource, tech and life science. Our team of seasoned professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, ensuring that you have access to the best insights and advice for your financial journey. Since our founding in 2007, our team of journalists, and industry experts have been dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and unbiased news and analysis for investors. We pride ourselves on our commitment to journalistic integrity and strive to go beyond the headlines in order to provide you with insights that will allow you to cut through the noise and capitalize on the signals. We believe that knowledge is the key to achieving your financial goals. Our content is developed for investors of all levels. Those beginning their journeys will find helpful content related to understanding the fundamentals of the markets as well as how-to guides to help them make their first investments. Seasoned investors will benefit from our access to insights and predictions from the best analysts in the industry.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.