GreenX Metals Unveils High-Grade Antimony Find in Greenland

GreenX Metals Limited (AU:GRX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

GreenX Metals Limited has identified high-grade antimony mineralization at its Eleonore North project in Greenland, revealing a significant potential for a high-grade antimony-gold system. The discovery comes amid soaring antimony prices, driven by China’s recent export controls, highlighting the strategic importance of antimony in defense and renewable energy technologies. GreenX plans to refocus its exploration efforts to capitalize on this promising find.

For further insights into AU:GRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.