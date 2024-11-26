News & Insights

GreenX Metals Unveils High-Grade Antimony Find in Greenland

November 26, 2024 — 05:08 pm EST

GreenX Metals Limited (AU:GRX) has released an update.

GreenX Metals Limited has identified high-grade antimony mineralization at its Eleonore North project in Greenland, revealing a significant potential for a high-grade antimony-gold system. The discovery comes amid soaring antimony prices, driven by China’s recent export controls, highlighting the strategic importance of antimony in defense and renewable energy technologies. GreenX plans to refocus its exploration efforts to capitalize on this promising find.

