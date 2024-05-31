Greenvolt Announces Major Stake Acquisition

Greenvolt – Energias Renovaveis SA (DE:000) has released an update.

Greenvolt – Energias Renovaveis SA has announced the successful acquisition of a 60.86% majority stake by GVK Omega SGPS, through the completion of share purchase agreements with key shareholders. This strategic move signifies a notable shift in the company’s ownership structure, with potential implications for its future direction in the renewable energies sector.

