Greenvale Mining Set to Explore Major Helium Deposits

Greenvale Mining Ltd. (AU:GRV) has released an update.

Greenvale Mining Ltd. is on track to commence seismic data acquisition in August for their EP145 helium project in the Amadeus Basin, aiming to tap into a market with severe supply shortages. The company has already secured necessary long-lead items and submitted an Environmental Management Plan, setting the stage for exploration of substantial gas resources, including an estimated 26.4 billion cubic feet of helium.

For further insights into AU:GRV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.