Greenvale Mining Set to Explore Major Helium Deposits

May 28, 2024 — 08:11 pm EDT

Greenvale Mining Ltd. (AU:GRV) has released an update.

Greenvale Mining Ltd. is on track to commence seismic data acquisition in August for their EP145 helium project in the Amadeus Basin, aiming to tap into a market with severe supply shortages. The company has already secured necessary long-lead items and submitted an Environmental Management Plan, setting the stage for exploration of substantial gas resources, including an estimated 26.4 billion cubic feet of helium.

