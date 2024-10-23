News & Insights

Greenvale Mining Sees Promising Bitumen Test Results

October 23, 2024 — 07:48 pm EDT

Greenvale Mining Ltd. (AU:GRV) has released an update.

Greenvale Mining Ltd. has reported positive results from its Liquefaction Test Program 5 at the Alpha Torbanite Project, showing potential for premium-grade C170 bitumen production. Conducted by the University of Jordan, the tests optimized conditions to improve viscosity and yield of bitumen materials. Further experimentation and bulk sample production are planned to refine these promising findings.

