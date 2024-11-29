Greenvale Energy Issues New Performance Rights

Greenvale Mining Ltd. (AU:GRV) has released an update.

Greenvale Energy Ltd. has announced the issuance of 4.5 million performance rights, with hurdles set at $0.05 and $0.10, and vesting periods of 12 and 24 months, respectively. This move reflects the company’s strategy to incentivize and retain employees through an unquoted equity scheme. Investors may find interest in how these performance rights impact the company’s future financial performance and employee engagement.

