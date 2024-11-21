Greentech Technology Faces Scrutiny Over Loan Repayment

Greentech Technology International Limited (HK:0195) has released an update.

Greentech Technology International Limited has announced a further delay in publishing its interim results due to ongoing issues related to a disputed loan repayment. The company is under scrutiny after a HK$67 million repayment was allegedly misdirected to a personal bank account, sparking concerns among directors about the legitimacy of the transaction. This delay has resulted in the suspension of trading in the company’s securities, adding to investor apprehension.

